Rose McGowan reacts to Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction being overturned

Rose McGowan has reacted to Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction being sensationally overturned.

The former Charmed star, who accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in 1997, issued a video statement on Instagram after the New York Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that the Hollywood producer hadn't received a fair trial.

"I'm proud of how far we've come. How much we've awakened. What we know of ourselves to be true. And what we know of others to be true," she declared. "No matter what they overturn, they cannot take away who we are, what we know, what we've gone through and what we can achieve in this life."

The actress then showed her solidarity with her fellow survivors and all those "fighting the good fight".

"I am with you. All of the good in this universe is with you and cheering for us and rooting us on," she continued. "Some days we get knocked more on our butts more than others. But we will rise. We can find the tiny joys no matter what."

She encouraged those affected by the news to "shed those tears" and take a moment before dusting themselves off.

"We know the truth, we know who's pulling the lever and who's behind the curtain. We know what we are and what they are. You're brave," she stated. "You're amazing. I'm proud of you and everything you've gone through and achieved to get this far."

Weinstein, 72, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York after being found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape in 2020.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeals ruled in a 4-3 decision that the judge who presided over Weinstein's trial prejudiced him by allowing three women to testify about their alleged encounters with the movie mogul when their accusations did not form the basis of the case.

Actress and Weinstein accuser Mira Sorvino also reacted on X/Twitter, writing, "Since when don't courts allow evidence of prior bad acts to be admitted? He's a prolific serial predator who raped/harmed 200+ women! Disgusted w/ justice system skew twds (towards) predators not victims."

The producer has not been freed from prison because he was sentenced to 16 years after a separate sexual assault and rape trial in Los Angeles.

Weinstein has always insisted that all his sexual encounters were consensual.