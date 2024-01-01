Emma Stone would like to be known by her real name

Emma Stone has revealed she would like to be known by her real name.

The Oscar-winning actress has admitted it would be "so nice" to be known by her real name, Emily Stone.

In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emma's The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder stated that he would be referring to her as Emily throughout the interview.

"Before we continue, I'd like to say something. Her name's Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally," the actor said. "So when there's people that don't know her, I end up saying Emma. But I'm going to just say Emily from here on."

Emma replied, "You can say Emma. You can say anything."

The Poor Things star then explained that she goes by a stage name because there was already an actress named Emily Stone registered with the Screen Actors Guild at the start of her career.

However, the La La Land star noted that she would prefer to go by her real name.

"I freaked out a couple of years ago," she continued. "For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily.'"

Emma then went on to say that if a fan approached her and called her Emily, she wouldn't correct them.

"That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily," she admitted.

The Easy A actress previously revealed her stage name was inspired by her favourite Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice.

"So growing up I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what, now I am," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018.