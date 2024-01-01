Zendaya isn’t ‘confident enough’ to direct a film yet

Zendaya isn’t "confident enough" to make her directorial debut at the moment.

The 27-year-old actress stars in and serves as an executive producer on her new movie ‘Challengers’ but has admitted she isn’t ready to step behind the camera yet because she is still "learning" how to be a competent filmmaker.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, Zendaya said: "I love being on set because it is not just creatively stimulating, but it's one of the few places where I feel free.

"Whatever that thing in my brain is where it's overly critical and self-conscious, that is the one place where I can be spontaneous and exist for the purpose of just creating something with other people and feel no guilt about it. But I'm not at the place where I'm quite confident enough to step into directing."

Zendaya – who had been due to helm an episode of 'Euphoria' before opting to wait until the delayed third season – is determined to continue absorbing information from those around her before taking the plunge behind the camera.

The 'Dune' actress said: "I get to be with the greatest around me all the time, and I'm like, 'Let me sponge and get as much from this as possible.'

"For many years, I was embarrassed to ask questions – I was like, 'I don't want to waste people's time.' But you'd be surprised at how many people are like, 'Oh my God, come on in. This is the film stock, this is the reference for this shot.'

"People love sharing what they do, and I'm lucky to be in a place where I can absorb it."

Despite Zendaya's reluctance, 'Challengers' director Luca Guadagnino expects her to be a successful filmmaker.

He said: "Z is a director. I told you many times, and I repeat it now to The Times."