Billy Porter reveals why he's missing 2024 Met Gala

Billy Porter has revealed why he's missing the 2024 Met Gala.

The Pose star has revealed that he won't be treating fans to another fabulous ensemble on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 6 May.

"I just lost my mum," Billy, 54, told E! News on Thursday evening. "I have to take care of myself, so I'm doing that. And that means not going to the party sometimes."

Billy went on to joke that "daddy's tired" and noted, "I can't do everything."

On 29 February, the Cinderella actor announced that his mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford, had died aged 79 after a "long and hard" health battle.

Elsewhere in the interview, Billy noted that he is also busy promoting his latest album, Black Mona Lisa, which was released in November last year.

"I am on the tour circuit right now," the Tony Award winner told the outlet, adding that he's "doing lots of Prides and music festivals, going on tour of the U.K. So, I'm slowly trying to build that part of my audience".

The star also revealed that he hopes to collaborate with a few A-list artists in the future.

"Obviously Beyoncé, obviously Lady Gaga," he said. "I wanna do Kendrick Lamar."