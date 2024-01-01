Elisabeth Moss shares update on The Handmaid's Tale final season

Elisabeth Moss has shared an update on the schedule and content of The Handmaid's Tale's upcoming sixth season.

During Thursday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress explained why fans had to wait for the show's sixth and final season.

"It's funny, 'cause I get a little fan frustration come my way sometimes when people are like, 'Where's Handmaid's? Why isn't the final season (ready)?' Which, like, means so much," Elisabeth told host Josh Horowitz. "I'm so glad they're not like, 'Ugh, there's another season?' So it's great.

"But it's also like, I feel bad and I want everyone to know that we're prepping it, we're working on it, we're trying. And yes, so we are prepping right now and we start shooting this summer."

The last episode of season five aired in November 2022. In February this year, Hulu boss Craig Erwich confirmed that the next season would air in 2025.

The Mad Men star, who also produces the show, explained that they wanted "some additional time" to make sure the series goes out with a bang.

"We started prepping it late last winter, you know, scripts started coming in. But yeah, we're doing a bit of a pre-prep period because it's a final season," Elisabeth continued.

When asked about the fan response to her character June Osborne's burgeoning friendship with Yvonne Strahovski's character Serena Joy, Elisabeth revealed that the next season would develop their friendship further.

"I agree with them (fans) responding to June and Serena so wholeheartedly and truly believe that it is their show. Like, I know it's June's story, it's (The) Handmaid's Tale, but I really believe that it's June and Serena's story," she gushed. "And we're very much going down that road in the final season."