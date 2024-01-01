Maya Rudolph considering trying stand-up comedy as a 'fun experiment'

Maya Rudolph is considering having a go at stand-up comedy as a "fun experiment".

Despite her comedy chops, the former Saturday Night Live cast member has never performed a stand-up routine because she thinks it is "very naked" and exposing.

"I recognise why and I understand and I'm proud of myself for that self-care of, 'Oh, you don't feel comfortable doing that. You feel comfortable doing this and you followed that. Good for you, I'm proud of you that you've figured that one out,'" she said on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

"In college, you want to be a comedian and I would write stand up and I was like, 'There's no way f**king way I'm gonna say any of this publicly ever.'"

However, the Bridesmaids star is slowly coming around to the idea of giving stand-up a go.

"I am more comfortable with the idea of being naked in that comedy way more than I used to be. I have no aspirations to become a stand-up but I do think it would be kind of fun to try it," she continued, noting that hearing her voice through a microphone and being on stage at a familiar place such as Largo in Los Angeles no longer "freak (her) out".

She concluded, "So I feel like it would be interesting. More of a like as a human fun experiment and also just for joy."