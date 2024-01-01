Orlando Bloom made Instagram account public to 'create his own narrative'

Orlando Bloom made his Instagram account public to take back control of his narrative.

The British actor set his Instagram privacy settings to public in September 2016, allowing the world to see more than 100 posts that he'd previously uploaded privately.

During an appearance on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Bloom explained that he used the social media platform to take control of his narrative after feeling like "tabloid fodder" for many years after finding fame with Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings in the early 2000s.

"Some years ago, when I was what I feel like really in the eye of the storm and just my whole life was just like tabloid fodder in some ways, it felt like constantly and anything I did, I think that was really challenging for me. I don't think I handled (it well)," he said. "I didn't have any major meltdowns, but I was really upset about how my character felt like it was being dragged. Actually, it's why I started an Instagram account."

The 47-year-old shared that his now-fiancée, pop star Katy Perry, suggested making the account public.

"I started very late in the game, but I only did it because actually my partner Katy had said it's a really good way to gather the reins and create a narrative," he continued. "But in a way, it helped me to create my own narrative, at least, and to put messaging out that I felt reflected my ideas and views, which obviously are mostly very centred around my (Buddhist) practice, and (Buddhist philosopher) Daisaku Ikeda, really, his writing."