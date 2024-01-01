Joe Biden reveals he contemplated suicide

Joe Biden has revealed he contemplated suicide after his first wife Neilia and their infant daughter died in a car crash.

The United States President recalled how his mental health declined significantly after the tragic incident during an interview with Howard Stern on Friday 26 April.

“You don’t have to be crazy to commit suicide,” Joe shared.

“In just a brief moment, I thought about going to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jump.”

Biden ultimately dismissed the idea because of his sons, Beau and Hunter.

“I had two kids,” he said.

“It wasn’t like I got to commit suicide. It was like I had been to the top of the mountain and it’s never going to happen again. You’re never going to be OK.”

Biden's first wife, Neilia Hunter, and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a car accident while out shopping days before Christmas in December 1972.

A tractor-trailer carrying corn broadsided the family’s Chevrolet station wagon.

The President revealed he also considered numbing his pain with alcohol at the time.

“I used to sit there and just think I’m going to take out a bottle of scotch,” he added. “I’m going to just drink it and get drunk.”

His family history with alcoholism, however, stopped him from succumbing.

Biden found love again after the death of his first wife with Jill Biden, whom he married in 1977.

The pair expanded their family with daughter Ashley Biden in 1981.