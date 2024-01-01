Sly Stallone announces upcoming memoir

Sylvester Stallone is a writing his memoir.

The book is to be titled The Steps, a nod to fictional boxer Rocky Balboa’s iconic training session at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Thousands visit the steps each year to re-create his run and to take photos with a Rocky statue prop from Rocky III.

The book will be published in autumn 2025 by HarperCollins’ imprint William Morrow, which won the rights in a heated auction, Page Six reports.

The publisher has been the home of other celebrity authors such as Gregg Allman, Guy Fieri and Willie Nelson.

According to the publisher, “Sly will delve deep, offering readers an intimate glimpse into his life journey for the very first time.

“Since the release of Rocky in 1976, what has unfolded is an extraordinary love affair between Sly and the world, a unique bond that has lasted for over five decades and speaks to Sly’s remarkable ability to uplift and motivate.”

Stallone hit the big time with legendary franchise films including Rocky, Rambo and, later, The Expendables, Creed, Cop Land, Demolition Man, Tango & Cash and Cliffhanger.

More recently he has become a reality TV star on The Family Stallone, with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

Stallone has been nominated for three Academy Awards.