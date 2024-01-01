Keke Palmer and SZA to star in new buddy comedy

Keke Palmer and four-time Grammy winner SZA are set to star in an untitled buddy comedy movie from TriStar Pictures.

Barbie’s Issa Rae will produce the upcoming movie while Rap Sh!t director Lawrence Lamont is set to direct, as first reported by Deadline

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

The Jump In! star and SZA recently teamed up to critical acclaim on Saturday Night Live, when Palmer hosted and SZA was the musical guest.

This movie will mark SZA’s acting debut.

The musician has reportedly being considering a number of projects, and the opportunity to reunite with Palmer was too good to pass up.

Palmer rose to prominence through her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee and has gone on to star in more than 25 films and 30 TV shows.

She recently launched her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer.

SZA’s debut album Ctrl landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart, No. 2 on the R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2018 she collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the song All the Stars for Black Panther.

The song received four nominations at the 61st Grammys including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, along with Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for Original Song.