Ryan Reynolds pays emotional tribute to Deadpool colleague

Ryan Reynolds has paid emotional tribute to Deadpool & Wolverine production designer Ray Chan following his death this week.

Chan was best known for being the longtime supervising art director for Marvel Studios.

His passing was announced in a statement from the studios earlier this week.

Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, took to Instagram on Friday with a message that opened simply, “RIP Ray Chan.”

He then went on to pay his respects.

“Ray was peerless. He'll be missed by so many, but most of all his family.

“The last time I saw Ray was exactly two weeks ago. One of the last things I said to him was that he makes magic and there's nobody on earth like him.

“He and I would also give each other a lot of good natured s**t.

“So of all the last things you could say to someone you adore, that's a little scrap of consolation I'll hang onto forever.”

Chan first joined Marvel Studios on Thor: The Dark World as supervising art director and went on to work on many other Marvel films, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Chan is survived by his wife Lindsay and his children Caspar and Sebastian.

No cause of death has been announced.