Bob Barker's historic Hollywood Hills home has been sold

Bob Barker's historic Hollywood Hills estate has been sold after a month on the market.

The late The Price Is Right TV host lived in the Spanish colonial revival-style estate up until his passing last year.

Interior designer Julia Dempster is thought to have purchased the six-bedroom, six-bathroom property for $3.8 million (£3.03 million) on Thursday, according to a report by TMZ.

The estate is located in a historic section of the Hollywood Hills that has become known as Outpost Estates, which was originally built in the 1850s.

Barker’s six-bedroom property was constructed on the site in 1929 and acquired by him in 1969.

The late TV host and animal rights advocate would go on to reside at the property for more than 50 years.

Barker reportedly made minimal changes to the home during that time.

The estate was added to the List of Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monuments in Hollywood in November 1999.

The game show star hosted CBS’s The Price Is Right, the longest-running game show in North American television history, from 1972 to 2007.

He also hosted Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1975.

Barker passed away at the age of 99 at his estate in August last year.

It was subsequently revealed that he had been battling Alzheimer's disease for several years.