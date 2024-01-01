Sarah Paulson recalls when she started taking acting seriously

Sarah Paulson has recalled when she started taking acting seriously.

In a conversation with her longtime friend Pedro Pascal for Interview Magazine, the American Horror Story star was asked when she knew she wanted to be an actress.

"If you were to hear my mother talk about it, it was something that I came out of the womb wanting to do," she replied.

Pedro then asked Sarah if she had a childhood memory of when she started to take acting seriously.

"That didn't happen until I was in middle school," Sarah told The Last of Us star. "I had a teacher who came up to me while I was in the jungle gym and he said, 'You should consider acting.' And this is based on just having auditioned for the school play, which I got the lead in. He said, 'There's a high school you could go to that would give you a conservatory-like experience.' And so I auditioned for LaGuardia."

A number of stars have attended LaGuardia, commonly referred to as Fame school, in New York City, including Jennifer Aniston, Timothée Chalamet, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Robert De Niro, Awkwafina and many more.

The Ocean's 8 star continued, "When I think about it now, it's so outrageous because I was 13, and just being in a school with 60 other kids who wanted to act, not to mention the people who wanted to paint and dance and sing and play these musical instruments, was the first time I thought there could be a community where you could not feel like a freak for being interested in those kinds of things."