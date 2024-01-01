Kristen Stewart wants to cast former child stars in directorial debut

Kristen Stewart wants to cast her fellow former child stars in her directorial debut The Chronology of Water.

The Twilight actress has been gearing up to direct her first feature, an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir of the same name, for several years.

While she has cast Imogen Poots in the lead role, Stewart is keen to round out the ensemble with former child actors who are sometimes overlooked these days.

"People that we missed, women that just stopped getting hired because they weren't 'the girl' anymore," she explained to Them magazine. "Not to say they're not still around. But I want to give really f**king great parts to the people I looked up to when I was little. I want to put (them) in movies."

Stewart, who made her movie debut when she was 10 years old, directed the short film Come Swim in 2017 as well as music videos for bands like Chvrches and Boygenius.

She co-wrote the script for The Chronology of Water and is raring to get into production so she can bring her vision to life.

"I love the book. I love how it's written - I can smell it. I can feel it pulsing, I can feel it leaking, and that needs to be seen," Stewart shared.

"Working with a bad director feels like breathing through a straw, like any truth or room to be seen is stifled. I feel like I have nowhere else to go. I have to make a movie."