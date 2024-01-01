Vanessa Lachey ‘blindsided’ by cancellation of NCIS spinoff

Vanessa Lachey has revealed she was “blindsided” by the cancellation of NCIS spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i.

The lead actor in the show took to Instagram to express her shock and disappointment.

"Gutted, confused, blindsided," she shared.

Lachey, who played NCIS team leader Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, continued, “Processing this news and still being present with my family. I love you all!”

The show has been cancelled after three seasons.

The third season finale on 6 May will be the show's last episode.

CBS has not commented publicly about the news.

Lachey's co-star Tori Anderson echoed the actor’s sentiments in response to the news.

"Having a really hard time processing this one," she wrote on X.

“Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream.”

She continued, "I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation. Love you all so much."

NCIS: Hawai'i was the franchise's first female-led series.

Anderson plays FBI agent Kate Whistler, who is involved in a romance with NCIS junior agent Lucy, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami.

The series was the fourth spinoff in the NCIS franchise and the third to be cancelled, following NCIS: Los Angeles, which ended in 2023 after 14 seasons, and NCIS: New Orleans, which concluded in 2021 after seven.

Earlier this month, the flagship series was renewed for season 22, while spinoff NCIS: Sydney was granted a second season.