Harvey Weinstein hospitalised

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalised just days after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned by an appeals court.

According to his lawyer, the disgraced Hollywood producer had to be taken to hospital on his return to New York City.

He is said to be suffering from “a lot” of problems and needs to undergo several tests.

Weinstein was reportedly moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

The producer’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told The Associated Press that Weinstein was examined on his return to jail and then sent to the hospital.

“He's got a lot of problems. He's getting all kinds of tests. He's somewhat of a train wreck health-wise."

Aidala emphasised that Weinstein's ailments are physical and that he is mentally “sharp as a tack”.

Weinstein’s lawyers have previously revealed that he suffers from sleep apnea, cardiac issues, diabetes and eye problems.

The producer's hospitalisation comes after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned.

On Thursday, the New York Court of Appeal overturned Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction, claiming that the judge who oversaw the trial "erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes”.

A retrial is expected to be held in the future.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office told The Independent, “We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault.”