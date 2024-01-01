'Can I even remember how to play her?': Daisy Ridley embraces challenge of returning as Rey in Star Wars

Daisy Ridley is intrigued by the "challenge" of returning to the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 32-year-old actress will reprise the role of Rey in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's movie in the sci-fi series and questioned how she will adapt to playing the protagonist once more.

Quizzed on coming back to the 'Star Wars' films by Empire magazine, Daisy said: "Why wouldn't I (do it)? Yes, they have been divisive, but also they bring a lot of love and joy to a lot of people.

"It feels pretty amazing to be able to continue a character – like, can I even remember how to play her? It's an interesting challenge as an actor to come back to something and try to figure out what's changed for me and what's changed for her."

The 'Magpie' actress first starred as Rey in the 2015 movie 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and is looking forward to entering a new chapter knowing what to expect this time around.

Daisy said: "Coming in a bit more eyes wide open, I suppose I feel more like I'm owning it. I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I'm an adult now. I certainly did not feel like an adult at the time.

"Obviously, personally, things have changed, and professionally, I've had lots of other experiences, and so I definitely feel like it's a different thing this time.

"There's just a lot of joy with me and these films. Honestly, if I wasn't excited, I wouldn't have done it. It feels like a great thing to be part of."

Ridley confessed that she is in the dark in regards to what will happen in the new film – which is scheduled for release in 2026.

She said: "I honestly have no idea. I know the story beats, but other than that, I'm not sure what it's going to be. But I'm reading a script next month. I'm curious about it all."