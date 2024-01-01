Joey King found it 'hard to imagine it was possible' working with Nicole Kidman

In the upcoming romantic comedy, King's character discovers her mum, played by Kidman, is dating her movie star boss, portrayed by Zac Efron.

During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, King admitted she couldn't believe she got the opportunity to work with her idol and former childhood crush.

"Nicole Kidman, Jesus Christ, working with her, absolutely unbelievable, hard to imagine it was possible," she gushed. "With Zac, (I) couldn't get over how much I loved him when I was a young gal, obsessed, could not handle... getting to work with him, holy moly, so crazy."

The Kissing Booth star shared that it was "hilarious" the film's casting directors picked her to play the Australian star's daughter.

"Nicole Kidman is so angelic. The fact that someone thought, 'Let's cast Joey King as her daughter,' that's hilarious," she remarked.

The 24-year-old actress also revealed that she had seen the latest cut of the movie ahead of its release later this year.

"It's a comedy, it's so funny. I just saw a newer cut of it - it's not totally finished yet - and I'm so excited," she added.

A Family Affair, which will be released on Netflix, serves a reunion between Kidman and Efron, who previously worked together on The Paperboy in 2012.