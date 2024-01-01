Ryan Gosling will direct again when his kids grow up

Ryan Gosling wants to direct another film but is waiting until his children grow up before he gets behind the camera again.

The Drive star, 43, made the Detroit-set fantasy thriller Lost River back in 2014, but has not directed since.

Explaining why he has not directed again, he told Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper that being a parent to his two children with wife Eva Mendes, Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, seven, is too time consuming.

"Directing takes so much time," he mused when asked why he has been reluctant to direct again. "And, right now, my kids are so little - it's really 24 hours for us at home right now."

Revealing his latest film as an actor, The Fall Guy, has been perfect for his work-life balance, he added: "So, yes (I'll direct), in the future, but right now, my choices are more about what's great for my family in terms of my experience of making this movie."

The Barbie actor also revealed that he could not star the intense arthouse films, like his defining role as a getaway driver in Drive anymore due to parenthood.

"Oh I couldn't do Drive now, with my kids at the age they are," Ryan explained. "I just couldn't. So these current films work perfectly, for where we are at as a family right now."

The Fall Guy, in which Ryan stars alongside Emily Blunt, is out on 2 May.