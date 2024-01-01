Harry and Meghan to visit Nigeria – report

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are set to visit Nigeria.

The couple will be visiting to take part in the country’s “cultural activities”, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The trip will come days after the duke’s visit to the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The non-working royals will reportedly tour Nigeria in an unofficial capacity after accepting an invitation from the country’s Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa, extended while in Germany last September.

The scheduled visit to the West African country will be their first together as a couple.

Nigeria is reportedly interested in hosting an Invictus Games at some point in the future.

Meghan has previously revealed that she’s 43 per cent Nigerian.

"I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago," she shared on an episode of her Spotify original podcast, Archetypes.

"Forty three percent Nigerian. I'm going to start to dig deeper into all this because anybody that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are like ‘What!’”

Speculation is rife that the royals’ trip to the Commonwealth nation is a step towards a return to public duties, after resigning as senior working royals in 2020.

But royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams doesn’t believe there’s substance to it.

“It’s a very good face-saver with Meghan not coming to Britain and shows a bit of PR nous,” Fitzwilliams said.