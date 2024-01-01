Rita Moreno reveals limitations at 92

Rita Moreno has spoken candidly about the limitations she faces at 92.

The star of movie classics such as West Side Story, Singing in the Rain, and The King and I has revealed that she’s relying more and more on her daughter’s support.

“I’m constantly calling upon (Fernanda) to do things,” she revealed to People magazine.

“I have a problem with remembering names, names of things and names of people. It’s so much a part of being 92 right now.

“There are times when I need her wisdom, and they are more often than you might think, particularly at this age – 92 is not easy in many ways, and it’s something that’s difficult to understand.”

After earning the four major entertainment awards – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – Moreno became the first Latina woman to have an E.G.O.T.

In 2004, she was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her many contributions to the arts.

Although Moreno is still getting roles in films and television — she appeared alongside Jennifer Garner in Family Switch last year — her focus is firmly on family.

“It’s the best thing in the world,” said of being a parent.

“And when my grandsons (Justin, 25, and Cameron, 23) were born, I could have died with happiness. I’m just so lucky that we’ve gotten to know each other so well.”