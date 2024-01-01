Kate Hudson reveals relationship with estranged father is 'warming up'

Kate Hudson has revealed her relationship with her estranged father Bill Hudson is "warming up".

The Almost Famous actress shared an update on the status of her relationship with the musician and actor during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

When asked what their relationship looked like, Kate replied, "I don't really have one. But it's - it's warming up. There's warming up with this all happening. But it'll be whatever it will be, you know. I have - I have no expectation of that with my father, you know. I just want him to be happy."

Kate's mother Goldie Hawn married Bill in 1976 and he filed for divorce in 1980, when Kate was just over a year old. The divorce was finalised in 1982.

The Overboard star began dating her longtime partner Kurt Russell in 1983 and he primarily raised Kate, 45, and her brother Oliver, 47.

During a previous interview on the Today show in 2021, the Glass Onion star noted that she and Oliver "didn't know our dad" growing up and praised the Escape From New York actor for playing a "huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life".

In an earlier interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2016, Kate said she forgave her father for leaving them.

"Whatever those issues are, are just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him," she acknowledged.