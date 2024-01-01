Lily Gladstone and Eva Green join Greta Gerwig on Cannes Film Festival jury

Lily Gladstone and Eva Green will serve on the Cannes Film Festival jury alongside Greta Gerwig.

The Barbie director was announced as the jury president back in December, and now her fellow jurors have finally been revealed.

The Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon actress will be heading to the South of France next month to watch all the films selected for the official competition and help choose the winner of the Palme d'Or for best film, among other prizes.

Casino Royale star Green was also unveiled on the jury line-up on Monday alongside fellow French star Omar Sy, best known for Lupin, The Intouchables and Jurassic World.

They are joined on the jury by Spanish director J.A. Bayona, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu, Lebanese writer/director Nadine Labaki and Turkish screenwriter and photographer Ebru Ceylan.

Kore-eda has premiered several of his movies at Cannes, most recently last year's Monster, which won the Best Screenplay award. His movie Shoplifters won the coveted Palme d'Or in 2018.

In addition, Labaki's film Capernaum won the Jury Prize in 2018, and Ceylan co-wrote Winter Sleep, which won the Palme d'Or in 2014.

This year's competition features Megalopolis by Francis Ford Coppola, Kinds of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos, David Cronenberg's The Shrouds and Paul Schrader's Oh, Canada, among many more titles.

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival kicks off on 14 May and the winners will be announced during the closing ceremony on 25 May.