Ncuti Gatwa to star in London revival of The Importance of Being Earnest

Ncuti Gatwa will lead the upcoming revival of Oscar Wilde's famed play The Importance of Being Earnest.

The Doctor Who and Sex Education actor will return to the London stage later this year to star in director Max Webster's reimagining of Wilde's 1895 farcical comedy.

Gatwa will play Algernon Moncrieff alongside Wicked Little Letters star Hugh Skinner as Jack Worthing. Both characters maintain fictitious identities to escape social obligations and must navigate their double lives while hoping to impress two eligible ladies.

"It is a joy to be welcoming Max Webster in his National Theatre directorial debut with a new production of Oscar Wilde's hilariously subversive comedy The Importance of Being Earnest," said Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, in a statement.

"Max has assembled an extraordinary cast to reimagine one of our greatest comedies, with Ncuti Gatwa making his National Theatre debut. We are also delighted to welcome back Richard Cant, Amanda Lawrence, Hugh Skinner and Sharon D Clarke, who is returning to play one of Wilde's most iconic roles - Lady Bracknell."

In addition to Clarke as Lady Bracknell, the cast also includes Amanda Lawrence as Miss Prism and Richard Cant as Reverend Canon Chasuble.

The Importance of Being Earnest marks the 31-year-old Barbie star's first major stage role since finding fame with Sex Education. His previous theatre credits include Shakespeare in Love, The Rivals and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The new production will run from 20 November to 25 January 2025 at the National Theatre's Lyttelton Theatre.