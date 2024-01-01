Julia Fox upgraded home after apartment tour backlash

Julia Fox upgraded her home after receiving backlash about the size of her apartment.

The Uncut Gems actress made headlines in January 2023 when she gave her TikTok followers a video tour of her "very underwhelming" two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan.

In an interview with Variety, the star revealed the judgemental online comments about her humble property inspired her to move out.

"I did take into consideration a lot of the comments and was like, 'Okay, I guess I could probably upgrade,' and it wasn't like I didn't have the money for it," she said.

The 34-year-old now lives in a four-storey house in Harlem with her three-year-old son Valentino, her best friend Richie and her boyfriend, who she described as "the man in Valentino's life".

"He's a really good example of masculinity," she gushed. "He's very comfortable in his masculinity and is definitely the best role model I could have ever chosen for Valentino, because I don't want him to grow up aggressively macho like some other men in his vicinity are."

She added, "The family unit in this country is really disintegrating so we have to find new ways to remedy that. Chosen family is the best. It's better than biological family."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress revealed she has no qualms about bringing Valentino to public events.

"I feel like by (hiding your kids) it's almost like a disservice," she explained. "It's like I have this very highly coveted thing, I want to share that with my son. We need him to be a nepo baby, and he needs to like own it too. He can't be like, 'I'm not really a nepo baby,' he needs to be like, 'Yes I'm a nepo baby, and what?'"

Julia shares Valentino with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev.