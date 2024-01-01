Shonda Rhimes shares her real thoughts about Barbie movie

Shonda Rhimes has claimed people tried to make the Barbie film “so much more than it was”.

During a new interview with Variety, the Bridgerton showrunner initially replied “no comment” when asked what she thought of the blockbuster starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

“OK, here’s what I’ll say,” Shonda then added. “If you’re expecting a Barbie movie, then I thought it was great.

“But I think a lot of people were expecting so much more, and then tried to make it so much more.”

Shonda revealed she watched Barbie at home, and hinted she wasn't as impressed with the Greta Gerwig-directed film as other movie buffs.

“There was nothing wrong with the movie; I thought it was totally delightful,” she shared. “But the weight people put on a movie about Barbie was very interesting to me.”

The Grey’s Anatomy creator then admitted her children are fans of the film and the accompanying soundtrack is a firm favourite in her household.

“I’ve heard the song I’m Just Ken in my house every single day because one of my kids sings it all the time,” she revealed. “But, yeah, I think that people wanted it to be sort of this feminist manifesto that it doesn’t need to be.”

Shonda also discussed the new Netflix show Black Barbie, which was produced by her company Shondaland.

The documentary explores the impact of the three Black women at Mattel responsible for the debut of Black Barbie in 1980.

The TV producer has revealed why she’s so proud of the project.

“I think there’s something really powerful about it,” Shonda explained. “I played with those dolls when I was a kid. We also had just a very interesting opportunity to add to that documentary, and to provide a lot more content and context.”