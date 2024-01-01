Ryan Reynolds invests in Mexican football club

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have purchased a stake in a Mexican football club, according to reports.

The actors caused a stir when they agreed a deal to take over Welsh football club Wrexham AFC in early 2021, and now their R.R. McReynolds Company has apparently invested in much-loved Liga MX side Club Necaxa.

According to Variety, Ryan and Rob were encouraged to join the investor group for Necaxa by Hollywood star Eva Longoria.

The pair are set to work with Eva and fellow investors Sam Porter and Al Tylis to increase Necaxa’s profile internationally as the streaming demand for football content continues to rise.

Ryan and Rob aren’t the only famous faces to have invested in the century-old Mexican club.

Model Kate Upton and Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr are also minority investors in the side, who are currently ninth in the top-flight of Mexican football.

While Ryan and Rob serve as chair on Wrexham’s board of directors, it is not yet known what role they will play in the running of Necaxa.

Since their significant investment into Wrexham, the club has secured back-to-back promotions and been the subject of hit Netflix series Welcome to Wrexham.