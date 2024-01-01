Eva Mendes is struggling to find 'balance' in her life

Eva Mendes has admitted she doesn’t “have it figured out” when it comes to finding balance in her life.

The Hitch actress has taken a break from making movies since she welcomed her two daughters, nine-year-old Esmeralda and seven-year-old Amada, with husband Ryan Gosling.

In a new interview with Glamour, Eva insisted that while she has no regrets, she still finds it hard to juggle family life with other commitments.

“I don't have it figured out,” she said. “I don't have balance. I have no idea what the word balance means... every time I feel like I'm succeeding in one area or excelling, I feel like I'm lacking in the other, whatever that may be.

“I think maybe I'll have to be okay just kind of being imbalanced for a while. Maybe that part of it is figuring that out.”

Eva also revealed she isn’t a fan of the “super mom” label because it puts so much expectation on the shoulders of women who want to work or pursue other interests after they become a parent.

The star also insisted that while she loves to keep a clean kitchen, she is less skilled when it comes to cooking.

“I am really not okay with the whole super mom thing that people assign certain mothers,” she explained. “Every mother is doing the best that they can… I enjoy cleaning and keeping a clean house, but I'm a terrible cook. I really feel bad.

“I'm not one of those moms that's making a meal every night and knows how to bake her own sourdough bread.”

Eva also touched on previous comments she made about having a “nonverbal agreement” with Ryan that she would step back from her film career and look after their daughters.

The 50-year-old star has insisted her words were “misinterpreted” and didn’t accurately reflect the thought process behind her decision.

“In print, it made me go, ‘Oh wait, that makes it seem like there was no communication.’ It didn't just happen,” Eva explained.

“There was a lot of thought on my end on what I wanted to do with my life...it just came across as too simple and not accurate.

“That's not what I was trying to say.”