Anne Hathaway reveals she’s 5 years sober

Anne Hathaway has revealed she hasn't had a drink for five years.

The 41-year old actress opened up about her abstinence in an interview with the New York Times, after being asked how she felt about turning 40 in 2022.

"There are so many other things I identify as milestones,” she said. “I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me. 40 feels like a gift.”

The Devil Wears Prada star, who has two sons, Jonathan, eight, and Jack, four, with husband Adam Shulman, first spoke publicly about quitting alcohol on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019.

“I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years,” she said. “I’m gonna stop drinking while my son’s living in my house. I don’t totally love the way I (drink) and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings.”

Last month she explained further why she chose to totally abstain from alcohol.

"I knew deep down it wasn’t for me and it just felt so extreme to have to say, ‘But none?’ But none,” she told Vanity Fair. “If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it...My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow."