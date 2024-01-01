Benny Blanco shares trick to winning Selena Gomez over

Benny Blanco has revealed his favourite method for spoiling Selena Gomez.

The songwriter and producer took to social media to reveal his favourite romantic gesture – which he claimed is a foolproof way to woo his girlfriend.

Benny, who frequently uses his Instagram page to share content about his foodie tendencies and love of cooking, shared he likes to prepare steak for Selena, 31.

“I woke up early this morning and I was like, ‘I want to do something nice for my girlfriend,’" Benny told his followers.

"I was thinking, whenever I want to put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak.”

Benny, 36, then documented the process of cooking Selena a perfectly seared steak, crunchy potatoes and a Caesar salad.

“If you’re not making homemade croutons, you’re an idiot,” he joked.

Having prepared the feast, Benny bundled everything into containers in hopes of delivering it in person to Selena at work.

When he realised it was his girlfriend's day off, though, he instead took it to her home, only to find she was still asleep.

“I’m going to write a cute little note and leave it by her bed so she can eat it later,” Benny told fans.

The couple has been romantically linked since June 2023, with Selena confirming the relationship in December that year.