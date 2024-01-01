Barbra Streisand publicly asks Melissa McCarthy about Ozempic use on Instagram

Barbra Streisand has stunned fans by publicly asking Melissa McCarthy if she has been using Ozempic to lose weight.

The Bridesmaids actress posted snaps on Instagram of her attending the Center Theatre Group's gala in Los Angeles with director and choreographer Adam Shankman on Sunday night.

"Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage (sic)," Melissa captioned the post.

Several celebrities including Elizabeth Banks and Glenn Close commented on the post to praise McCarthy's mint green look, while Streisand enquired about her slimmer figure.

"Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" she asked in a public comment, referring to the type 2 diabetes medication that has become popular for its weight-loss benefits.

McCarthy's fans criticised Streisand for her comment, with one user calling the question "so rude" and "totally disgusting and disrespectful".

"I'm so totally taken aback that you could ask her that on Social Media for all to see? I love and adore you, truly, but that disappointed me," another wrote, while a separate user posted, "Whether she did or did not is no one else's business."

Others wondered if the entertainment legend's account had been hacked.

Her comment has since been deleted.

McCarthy met Streisand when they recorded a duet of Anything You Can Do from Annie Get Your Gun for the icon's 2016 album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.