Alden Ehrenreich lands role in Weapons

Alden Ehrenreich is the latest star to join the cast of 'Weapons'.

The 34-year-old actor will feature alongside Josh Brolin and Julia Garner in the horror thriller movie from director Zach Cregger.

Details regarding the movie's plot and Alden's role are yet to be revealed but it has been described as an epic story that has a similar tone to 'Magnolia', Paul Thomas Anderson's 1999 movie that had a cast including Tom Cruise.

The film is set to begin shooting in Atlanta in the middle of next month.

Ehrenreich played a young Han Solo in the 2018 'Star Wars' origin movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and previously expressed a desire to reprise the part as he felt that he hadn't explored the character fully.

Asked about a return, he told Uproxx: "If it was the right iteration and the right thing, I would love it. Because, for me, in the first movie you watch him become Han. I got to be Han Solo for the last 15 minutes of the movie, maybe. And so being Han Solo is the fun part.

"And I have no idea if there is ever a world where any of this happens, and if it happens, great, if it doesn't, whatever.

"But it was really great to... that's what's appealing to me about it because in a way they built this sort of origin story for when he becomes who he is, but then that guy is the guy that's really fun and it's a ball to play that character specifically."

Ron Howard directed the movie and admitted that a sequel was unlikely to be made after the picture bombed at the box office.

The 'Apollo 13' filmmaker said: "The only discussion that I’m aware of about a sequel for 'Solo' is coming from the fans at this point.

"I don’t think it’s a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."