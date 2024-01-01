Nicole Kidman 'still at a loss for words' over AFI Life Achievement Award honour

Nicole Kidman is "still at a loss for words" after being honoured with the AFI Life Achievement Award over the weekend.

The Moulin Rouge! actress became the first Australian to receive the American Film Institute's lifetime achievement honour in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Oscar-winning star reflected on the ceremony on Instagram on Monday by sharing a video montage from the event.

"Still at a loss for words following this weekend’s incredible honor by the @AmericanFilmInstitute," she wrote in the caption, adding a love heart emoji. "Thank you to the many friends, family, colleagues and so many more who came out to support. It was truly a night I will never forget."

The highlights reel showed Kidman posing on the red carpet with her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Margaret, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Zac Efron, Naomi Watts and Joey King.

The video then cut to the star getting ready backstage, with her blowing a kiss to the camera and saying, "Thank you to everyone for making this possible. It's such an enormous honour. Thank you. I'm excited."

The montage ended with a clip of the star-studded audience giving her a standing ovation as she walked out onto the stage.

In the comments, Kidman's Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern wrote, "Brilliant, boundary breaking, bold, gorgeous artist, and amazing friend. So excited to get to celebrate all that you create and transform with your massive talent and brightest light. Honored to know, love, and be at play with you."

Kidman's Australia co-star Hugh Jackman, who gave a video tribute during the gala, also congratulated her on Instagram.

"Massive congrats Nic!! So richly deserved," he wrote on his Stories.