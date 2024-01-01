King Charles III returns to public duties following cancer diagnosis

King Charles III returned to his public duties after his recent cancer diagnosis on Tuesday.

The British monarch has returned to public duties for the first time since announcing he had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

On Tuesday, Charles, 75, and his wife Queen Camilla, 76, visited the Macmillan Cancer Centre at London's University College Hospital, marking his first official public engagement since revealing his diagnosis.

During their visit to the cancer hospital, the royals met with patients and medical specialists to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of cancer.

Before entering the hospital on Tuesday, the King and Queen smiled for the cameras and waved to members of the public lining the street.

Although the visit marks his first official public engagement since February, he has been seen in public on several occasions in recent months, including a church service on Easter Sunday where he greeted a number of well-wishers.

The King announced his diagnosis on 5 February, shortly after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. It has not been revealed what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

Buckingham Palace announced his return to public duties on Friday.

"His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis," read a statement at the time. "To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients."