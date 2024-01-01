Daniel Radcliffe and Rachel McAdams score Tony Award nominations

- NEWS
Daniel Radcliffe and Rachel McAdams have landed nominations for this year's Tony Awards.
The Harry Potter actor has received his first-ever Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along.
His Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical nod comes 13 years after he was snubbed by the Tonys for his turn in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He was also unrecognised for his Broadway debut in Equus in 2008.
Radcliffe's Merrily We Roll Along co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez were also nominated for their performances, while the production was shortlisted for Best Revival of a Musical.
Elsewhere in the nominations, Mean Girls star McAdams scored a nod for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her Broadway debut in Mary Jane. The star-studded category also features Sarah Paulson (Appropriate), Jessica Lange (Mother Play), Amy Ryan (Doubt: A Parable) and Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic).
The Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play shortlist is also full of familiar faces, with nominees including Jeremy Strong (An Enemy of the People), Michael Stuhlbarg (Patriots), Liev Schreiber (Doubt: A Parable), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch) and William Jackson Harper (Uncle Vanya).
Notably, Eddie Redmayne was nominated for the Broadway transfer of classic musical Cabaret. He previously won the Olivier Award - the U.K.'s answer to the Tonys - for his portrayal of the Emcee in 2022.
The 2024 Tony Awards will be held at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City on 16 June. Ariana DeBose will host for the third consecutive year.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Best Musical:
Hell's Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Best Play:
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Musical:
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along
The Who's Tommy
Best Revival of a Play:
Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play:
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play:
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical:
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical:
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play:
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play:
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical:
Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical:
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.