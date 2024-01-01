Daniel Radcliffe and Rachel McAdams score Tony Award nominations

Daniel Radcliffe and Rachel McAdams have landed nominations for this year's Tony Awards.

The Harry Potter actor has received his first-ever Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along.

His Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical nod comes 13 years after he was snubbed by the Tonys for his turn in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He was also unrecognised for his Broadway debut in Equus in 2008.

Radcliffe's Merrily We Roll Along co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez were also nominated for their performances, while the production was shortlisted for Best Revival of a Musical.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Mean Girls star McAdams scored a nod for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her Broadway debut in Mary Jane. The star-studded category also features Sarah Paulson (Appropriate), Jessica Lange (Mother Play), Amy Ryan (Doubt: A Parable) and Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic).

The Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play shortlist is also full of familiar faces, with nominees including Jeremy Strong (An Enemy of the People), Michael Stuhlbarg (Patriots), Liev Schreiber (Doubt: A Parable), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch) and William Jackson Harper (Uncle Vanya).

Notably, Eddie Redmayne was nominated for the Broadway transfer of classic musical Cabaret. He previously won the Olivier Award - the U.K.'s answer to the Tonys - for his portrayal of the Emcee in 2022.

The 2024 Tony Awards will be held at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City on 16 June. Ariana DeBose will host for the third consecutive year.

Here is the main list of nominees:

Best Musical:

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Play:

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Musical:

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who's Tommy

Best Revival of a Play:

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play:

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play:

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical:

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical:

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play:

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play:

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical:

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical:

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.