Chris Hemsworth corrects claims he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Chris Hemsworth has corrected recent claims that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

In a new interview with Variety, the Australian star has clarified that he does not have Alzheimer's, two years after revealing that he carries a gene that puts him at greater risk of developing the disease.

"It really kind of p**sed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this," Chris, 40, told the publication. "No matter how much I said 'This is not a death sentence,' the story became that I have dementia and I'm reconsidering life and retiring and so on."

The Thor star added, "I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: 'I hope Chris forgets he's retiring and comes back.'"

During his National Geographic documentary series Limitless in 2022, Chris discovered he had two copies of the gene APOE e4, making him eight to 10 times more likely to develop the disease.

"You're constantly thinking you're going to live forever, especially as a young individual," the actor said in the documentary. "Then to be told that this might be the thing that might take you out was like, woah, it kinda floored me."

Elsewhere in the interview with Variety, the Extraction star said he might be ready to return to acting after his one-year hiatus.

"The one side of my brain tells me, Oh, you took too much time off and now the train's passed you by," he said. "The more rational mind is like, You've turned down a lot of stuff too - big action films where there wasn't a solid script."

Chris added that he wants to move away from action films and be taken seriously by directors such as Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig.

Chris will next be seen in the action/adventure film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga alongside Anya Taylor Joy, Tom Hardy and Nicholas Hoult. The film will be released on 24 May.