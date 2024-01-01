John Mulaney opens up about drug addiction and recovery

John Mulaney has opened up about his drug addiction and recovery.

In the latest episode of My Next Guest with David Letterman, the comedian opened up about his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

During the interview, the host asked John about his experience in rehab.

"It's not immediately great nights of sleep and serenity," John replied. "I had zero gratitude."

"The actual detox from drugs was very physically uncomfortable, and I'd been on a lot of benzodiazepine like Xanax and Klonopin," the 41-year-old continued. "Getting off those can be very rough. I was in the detox hospital room and I was grinding my teeth so much that a molar cracked."

The Big Mouth star explained that after four days in rehab, he told the doctor he wanted to leave.

"He didn't argue or anything. He just went, 'John, we both know how this movie ends.' And that was it," John recalled, adding that he then "went back to my room and stayed".

The former SNL writer told the talk show host that he is now "doing very well" and will celebrate three years of sobriety in December.

Elsewhere in the interview, John admitted that his two-year-old son Malcolm with his girlfriend Olivia Munn was "a big surprise".

"It wasn't so much that I thought I wouldn't as. . . it was never a good day to have (a kid)," he explained. "I just wasn't thinking about it. I was just. . . kind of living one minute to the next. And then this guy came along. I was starstruck when I met him. I went, 'Oh, there you are.' I was looking in not good places and then, 'Oh, there you are.' That was my first thought."