Daniel Radcliffe ‘really sad’ about JK Rowling’s anti-trans views

Daniel Radcliffe has admitted he's "really sad" about JK Rowling’s views about the trans-gender community.

The Harry Potter actor, 34, has spoken again about how disappointed he is about Joanne Rowling's anti-trans views.

“It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met - the times that we met - and the books that she wrote and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” he said in an interview with The Atlantic.

"Obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person,” he continued. “But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

His comments come after the author, 58, criticised both Daniel and his co-star in the Harry Potter movies, Emma Watson, for speaking out against her.

She responded to a comment on X (Twitter) who suggested they were "waiting for Dan and Emma to give (Rowling) a very public apology,” and felt “safe in the knowledge that” she would “forgive them” for speaking out against her views.

"Not safe, I’m afraid,” she replied. “Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces.”

Daniel added that he hasn't spoken to Joanne for many years, saying, “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that.”