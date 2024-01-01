Richard Simmons backs Melissa McCarthy over Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic comment

Richard Simmons has sent support to Melissa McCarthy over Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic comment.

The fitness guru took to social media to hit back at a comment Barbra had made on Melissa's Instagram asking whether she had taken the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

"I love Melissa McCarthy" Richard, 75, wrote in a Facebook post.

"I have seen every one of her movies. A famous legendary singer, B.S. , made a remark about her weight loss…and was asking if she had used a popular weight loss shot. What a question."

He went on to apologise to Melissa, 53, on Barbra's behalf, writing, "I apologize to Melissa for these remarks. And by the way, Melissa you look fabulous! Love, Richard".

The discussion first kicked off after Melissa posted a photo of herself with Hollywood director Adam Shankman, prompting Barbra, 82, to comment, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?"

After a fierce debate ensued among the stars' followers over whether Barbra's question was "disrespectful", the legendary singer deleted her words.

She then posted an Instagram Story explaining that she had simply forgotten her comments were publicly visible.

“OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday!” Barbra shared.

"Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading."