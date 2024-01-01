Chris Hemsworth named his son after a Brad Pitt movie character

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he named his son after a Brad Pitt movie character.

The actor has revealed he loved one of Brad Pitt's roles so much, he named his son after the character.

Chris, 40, said that growing up, he and his brothers Luke, 43 and Liam, 34, would watch Brad's 1994 movie Legends of the Fall over and over, and it ultimately led him to the name of one of his twin sons.

“There’s never been a more beautiful man on screen,” Chris told Vanity Fair in an interview published this week, praising Brad‘s character Tristan Ludlow.

He went on to explain that when his wife Elsa Pataky, 47, was pregnant with their sons, the pair of them watched the romantic classic and he realised how much he loved the character.

“Is this not the coolest character in the world?” Chris recalled asking his wife, before adding, “I think one of our kids needs to be named Tristan.”

Tristan and Sasha – who was named after one of Chris's stuntman friends – were born in March 2014. Chris and Elsa also share an 11-year-old daughter, India.