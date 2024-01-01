Jennifer Lawrence gushes over Amy Schumer’s political activism

Jennifer Lawrence has praised Amy Schumer’s political activism.

The actress praised her friend's confidence in speaking up on difficult issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Amy’s choice to use her voice to speak for justice puts her under immense fire,” Jennifer, 33, told Variety magazine.

“I wouldn’t say she navigates it so much as she throws her middle fingers up and walks away from negative comments like a gas station fire in a Michael Bay movie.”

Jennifer's comments appeared in a profile piece about Amy in which she also discussed her activist streak, describing herself as unable to steer away from sounding off on tough topics.

“I can’t help it. A lot of people can help it, but I’ve never been able to,” she said.

“But I also want to be helpful. Do you know what I mean?”

Speaking specifically about the Gaza conflict, Amy went on to explain she does not support the Israeli Prime Minister but she supports the people of Israel.

“I don’t agree with anything that Netanyahu is doing, and neither do the Israelis I know. Of course what’s going on in Gaza is sickening, horrifying and unthinkable," Amy said.

“And, I don’t think it’s OK to hate anyone because they were born Jewish.”