Josh Brolin wanted to be in Deadpool and Wolverine

The 56-year-old actor previously played Cable in 'Deadpool 2', and Josh has revealed that he would've loved to have reprised the role for the new Marvel movie.

He told ThePlaylist: "I so wanted to be in that movie."

Josh relished playing Cable in the 2018 movie. But the Hollywood star admitted that he doesn't understand the inner workings of Marvel.

The veteran actor - who starred alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz and Morena Baccarin in 'Deadpool 2' - explained: "[Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than ‘Outer Range’ will ever be, my friend. And I will never know where that went or what that is or what I’m involved with or what I’m not involved with - the MCU being involved now.

"Cable was a lot of fun. I really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun."

Despite this, Josh doesn't feel any bitterness towards anybody connected to 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The actor admitted that he's a huge fan of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Josh said: "Hugh, I’m absolutely in love with.

"I know Ryan now, and I’ve met Hugh a couple of times, and I think when he did ‘Logan’ - forget it!

"I mean, Scott Frank, who wrote it, is a good friend of mine and I just think the coming together of [these characters] is just fantastic. And Hugh, I don’t know how old Hugh is now - is he 56, 57? I mean, seriously, the dude doesn’t age. So, yeah. I’m a big fan of his."