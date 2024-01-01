Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reunite as Beavis and Butt-Head at The Fall Guy premiere

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day's Beavis and Butt-Head sketch on Saturday Night Live has proved so popular that they reprised the characters at The Fall Guy premiere on Tuesday night.

The Barbie actor walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere with his Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt in a mint green suit before disappearing and returning with Day dressed as the cartoon characters.

To look like Beavis, Gosling once again wore a prosthetic nose, blond wig and the character's signature blue 'Death Rock' T-shirt, grey cargo shorts, white high-rise socks and black trainers.

Meanwhile, the SNL star wore braces, a spiky black wig, Butt-Head's dark grey 'Skull' T-shirt and red shorts.

Images show Gosling's co-star Blunt looking delighted with the actor's second red carpet look. He posed for photographers in character but did not conduct any interviews.

In the SNL sketch in mid-April, Gosling and Day played two audience members at a town hall discussion about artificial intelligence. They kept distracting Kenan Thompson's professor as they looked like the '90s MTV cartoon characters, even though the men insisted they were unfamiliar with the show. Heidi Gardner, who played the host of the discussion, broke character and couldn't control her laughter when she saw them.

The sketch has been watched 13 million times on YouTube since it aired on 13 April during Gosling's third stint as guest host.

The Fall Guy, in which Gosling plays stuntman Colt Seavers, will be released in cinemas later this week.