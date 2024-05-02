Twilight in Concert to tour the UK

'Twilight in Concert' is set to tour the UK.

The live cinematic experience will feature the film’s original score and will tour some of finest concert halls in the UK.

The spectacular show will transport audiences deep into the heart of a romantic story, 16 years on from the release of 'Twilight'.

The score for the original movie - which featured Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner - was written by Carter Burwell.

And in the upcoming shows, the music will be performed by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians.

The tour will begin at Birmingham Symphony Hall on October 19, before heading to Edinburgh, Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow, York, Bath, London and Southend.

Tickets for the concert will be available via ticketmaster.co.uk. Pre-sale begins on Thursday (02.05.24) and tickets will go on general sale on Friday.

The original 'Twilight' movie was based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer.

The project proved to be a huge success, grossing over $400 million at the worldwide box office, and the film's popularity led to four sequels - 'New Moon' (2009), 'Eclipse' (2010), 'Breaking Dawn - Part 1' (2011), and 'Breaking Dawn - Part 2'.

In recent weeks, it's been reported that a 'Twilight' TV series is also in the works, with Lionsgate Television developing a TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series.

Sinead Daly - whose credits include 'Tell Me Lies' and 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' - has been hired to write a script for the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sinead is working with Lionsgate to establish whether the TV show should be a remake of the books, or whether it should go in an entirely different direction.

Lionsgate plans to lead the development of the project, before selling the rights to an established TV network.

'Twilight in Concert' tour dates:

Birmingham Symphony Hall - October 19

Edinburgh Usher Hall - October 20

Manchester Bridgewater Hall - October 21

Sheffield City Hall - October 22

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - October 23

York Barbican - October 25

Bath Forum - October 26

London Eventim Apollo - October 27

Southend Cliffs Pavilion - October 28