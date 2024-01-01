Martin Freeman gives up on vegetarianism after 38 years

Martin Freeman has given up on vegetarianism after 38 years.

The British actor has revealed he has decided to give up his vegetarian diet and is "trying to eat less processed food".

"I've now, I've come off being a vegetarian. I started being a vegetarian in like January 1986," Martin told Nick Grimshaw and chef Angela Hartnett in a new episode of the Dish podcast.

"Because I was never really, I was never comfortable with the idea of eating animals," the Sherlock actor continued of his vegetarian years, as he ate Bolognese with the podcast hosts. "So I've not had a really good Bolognese since then."

Martin, 52, added, "So this is the first proper Bolognese maybe I've ever had for 38 years.."

The Black Panther star went on to explain that while he enjoys vegetarian food, he has "reservations" about certain meat substitutes.

"I always had veggie sort of replacements and stuff," Martin said. "I think in the last several months, it's really new going back to being an omnivore, just sort of eating what I like."

He continued, "It's a funny one, because I like meat replacement things, but my reservation about them is that they can be very, very processed and I'm trying to eat less processed food."

The actor then shared two foods he has enjoyed since giving up his vegetarian diet.

"Scotch egg was one of the things, I thought, "It's a free country, I can do what I like,'" Martin quipped. "And also, do you know the other thing - a pork pie with the jelly and all that s**t."