Jack Osbourne recalls 2019 coffee shop attack

Jack Osbourne has recalled being attacked by a man at a coffee shop in 2019.

In April 2019, it was reported that the TV personality had been the victim of an unprovoked attack while sitting on the patio of a coffee shop in Studio City, Los Angeles.

Jack, 38, recalled the incident on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

"I was sat at a coffee shop... having a coffee, and a homeless guy came up and just punched me in the side of the head," Jack remembered. "I had a hot cup of coffee. And I, like, threw it in his face. And he backed up, and was basically saying, like, 'Let's go, I'll kill you.' And he just started walking off down the street."

The media personality said that the police were called but they took 40 minutes to report to the scene. He then claimed that the man tried to stab an officer with a screwdriver.

Later, Jack attended the man's court arraignment and trial for the assault.

"I'm in the courtroom. This was, like, his arraignment," he explained on the podcast. "The guy was homeless, so he couldn't post bail. So he came in."

He added, "He wanted to represent himself, though... And he just starts going off about what secret society I'm a member of, who sent me to kill him, why I had my knife on me and if I was there to kill him with the knife."

The man was released following three years of jail time and court proceedings.

"That happened in... early 2019," Jack pointed out. "I went back to his trial in 2022. He was in jail the whole time, all through COVID. And he plea bargained out, and they let him out."

The podcast co-host revealed he'd seen the man since the proceedings.

"He's back at Studio City," Jack concluded. "I saw him while I was driving."