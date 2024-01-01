Alec Baldwin nearly 40 years sober

Alec Baldwin has revealed he is nearly 40 years sober from drugs and alcohol.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, the actor and comedian opened up about his journey to sobriety.

"I don't discuss this a lot," Alec told the podcast hosts. "I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I'm 39 years sober. I got sober Feb. 23, 1985."

"I had a white-hot problem every day for two years," the It's Complicated actor continued. "I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn. We took it back home. I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long."

Alec went on to admit that he developed an alcohol problem soon after kicking his drug habit.

"Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased," he said. "Which they tell you that's going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking."

The 66-year-old actor added that while he was able to stop drinking, he still misses it.

"The thing I miss is drinking," he confessed. "I don't miss drugs at all. But I do miss drinking."

Alex then shared that when he needs to relax, he spends time in his native New York.

"New York relaxes me," he said during the episode. "I walk around and I see aspects of it that I've never seen before. I'll look at a building and I'll go, 'My God, I never noticed that about that building, those doors.' I have lunches and coffee and my friends."