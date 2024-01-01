Rosie O’Donnell to join And Just Like That season 3

Rosie O'Donnell has announced she will join And Just Like That for season 3.

The comedian revealed the news on social media, posting a photo of her script for the first episode of the new season.

She captioned the post, "Here comes Mary," in reference to her character's name. No other details have been revealed about who Mary is, and how she'll relate to the other characters.

It appears rehearsals for Season 3 of the Sex and The City spin-off are in full swing, as Sarah Jessica Parker also shared a photo of a table read with the first two scripts. "Here. We. Go," she wrote alongside the image.

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will also resume their roles as main characters Miranda and Charlotte in season 3, along with Sarita Choudhury who plays Seema, and Mario Cantone who plays the role of Anthony.

Sara Ramirez who played Che won't return to her role, neither will Karen Pittman who played Nya Wallace.

Sara was vocal in the reason for her absence, writing on Instagram, "casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians and Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

Karen isn't returning due to a scheduling conflict with her other projects, including Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and the Netflix drama series Forever.

The new season of the show is due to return to screens in 2025.