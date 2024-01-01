Dan Schneider sues Quiet on Set documentary producers

The former Nickelodeon showrunner has taken legal action over the docuseries, arguing the show implied he was a child sex abuser.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, aired this year and explored allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate behaviour involving underage stars and crew members on Nickelodeon TV shows in the 1990s and 2000s.

Schneider was one of the network's most successful Executive Producers during that time.

He has now sued Quiet on Set's producers, claiming the series falsely implied he was a child sex abuser by including him in the documentary alongside convicted abuser, former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

58-year-old Schneider's legal submission stated he was not complicit in the abuse and that he, "condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself."

Schneider's lawyers called the documentary a "hit job", arguing the series defamed him while pursuing "clickbait, ratings, and views—or simply put, money."

Following the filing, Schneider said he had "no choice" but to take legal action, telling E! News the series insinuated he was, "involved in or facilitated horrific crimes."