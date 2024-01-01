Christian Slater to become a father again at 54

Christian Slater, 54, is to become a father again.

The True Romance star appeared on the red carpet of his new movie Unfrosted on Wednesday, with his visibly pregnant wife, Brittany Lopez, 35.

The couple, who have been married since 2013, already share a four-year old daughter.

They have never made her name public, although Christian has previously admitted that "getting to see my daughter start crawling" was one of the best moments of his life, adding to People magazine that he also loved "blowing her kisses, tossing her up in the air and taking her swimming," as things he loved to do with her.

Christian is also father to daughter Eliana, 22, and son Jaden, 25, who he shares with ex-wife Ryan Haddon.

He has previously joked about how different parenting is today from when he first became a dad in the nineties.

"I thought your kid could get a couple of germs and be fine, build up the immune system. But now you have to wash everything," he said on the The Late Late Show with James Corden. "The bottles, they break down into eight different pieces, and it's a puzzle you have to put together."

The actor added that there were many positive aspects to becoming a dad again nearly two decades after the first time round.

"I was able to contribute something, and that I did know how to change some diapers," he said. "She (Brittany) wasn't expecting me to be as involved as I have been."

Christian and Brittany met on holiday in Florida in 2009, and married in a secret ceremony four years later in December 2013.